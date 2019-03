Sheriff Billy Rowles reported to us that on Friday, March 1, 2019, a deputy was hit while directing traffic at an abandoned motel fire in Deweyville. The subject, who is now identified as Scott Allen Gantt of Deweyville, was arraigned by Judge Mike Greer on March 2, 2019.

Deputy Matt Wonders, who was injured, is now home resting comfortably.

