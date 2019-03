The Miss Mardi Gras Pageant was held on March 2, 2019 at the Newton Elementary School auditorium.

Winners in this year’s pageant were: Baby Tot – Staci Ebarb; Tiny Tot – Aniyah Simmons; Petite-Emily Ebarb; Little – Alexsa Goff; Junior Miss – Hailey Osoria; Young Miss – Kiera Donna; Teen Miss – Trinity Gulley; Miss Mardi Gras – Reagan Gulley. Miss Mardi Gras Raffle Ticket Winner – Stevie Jo Butler.