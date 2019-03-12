Arrest Made in McKee Murder

As of Monday, March 4, 2019, we reported that a Newton County woman, Candi McKee of Old Salem was missing and that a woman’s body was pulled from the Sabine River at Burr’s Ferry Bridge.

On March 4, 2019 an arrest was made for the murder of Candi McKee. A probable cause affidavit filed by Jasper County Lieutenant Invesigator Charles Willis that we obtained from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department stated that 55 year old Kevin Byerly killed Candi McKee just south of Kirbyville on County Road 588 around 4 a.m.

For more information on this story, get a copy of this week’s Newton County News.