NHS Powerlifters Finish 3rd Overall at Regionals

Newton High School’s powerlifting team finished 3rd overall in the region at the Regional Powerlifting Meet in Baytown on Saturday, March 9, 2019.  Kristian Paulette, Darwin Barlow, Patrick Davis, Michael Clark, Hunter Amburn and Yavin Shankle all competed.

