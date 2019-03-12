NHS Powerlifters Finish 3rd Overall at Regionals
Newton High School’s powerlifting team finished 3rd overall in the region at the Regional Powerlifting Meet in Baytown on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Kristian Paulette, Darwin Barlow, Patrick Davis, Michael Clark, Hunter Amburn and Yavin Shankle all competed.
For scores, get a copy of this week’s Newton County News!
