Beloved Coach Retires after Back to Back State Championships

From the desk of Superintendent, Michelle Barrow

On March 25, 2019, Athletic Director and Head Coach William T. (WT) Johnston announced his plans for retirement. Newton ISD has been blessed to have employed Coach Johnston for 26 years, eight years as the athletic director and head coach.

Newton ISD will miss him dearly. At this time the district requests individuals and all media respect the privacy of Coach Johnston and his family, our students, staff, and the Newton Community.