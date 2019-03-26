Newton FFA and 4-H Shines at the YMBL South Texas State Fair

This past weekend young people from the Newton FFA and Newton 4-H club competed at the fair in Beaumont and they proudly announce that Brayleigh Burke placed 3rd in her class and 19th in the sale. Renwick Byerly placed 1st in his class and 4th in the sale. Lane Noble placed 5th in his class and 22nd in sale. Carly Morgan placed 3rd in her class and just barely missed out on the sale. Chandler Spivey, FFA member, placed 4th in his class and 29th in the sale.