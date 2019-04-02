A Meal for a Good Cause

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the community.  The beloved K-9 Bruce had surgery on his spleen and has incurred some medical bills.  They are having a fish fry to help with those expenses on Wednesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. until the food is gone.  Your help is greatly appreciated.

