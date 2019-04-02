Appreciation Celebration

Make plans to attend a very special celebration on Thursday, April 4th at 1 p.m. at the front gates to Singletary Stadium on the Newton ISD High School campus. The public is invited to help show your appreciation for Coach WT Johnston and all he has given to our community. We will also be exhibiting the newest 2018 State Champion granite monument at Singletary Stadium. The event will include the presentation of the State Championship rings to the players and coaches. It will be an exciting day for the Newton Eagles and the public to share. So make plans to be there and join in the celebration.