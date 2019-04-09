Rings all Around … Back to Back Champions

Photos and Interview by Heather Foster

April 4th was a very special day at Newton High School. The feeling of celebration was surely in the air. Students, faculty, and community members all gathered in the auditorium at NHS to celebrate the retirement of Head Coach, W.T. Johnston, the dedication of the new granite monument for the Eagles, and the presentation of the new state championship rings to the players and coaches.

