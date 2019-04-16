Historical Commission Names Volunteer of the Year
And the award goes to … Terri Woods for the Volunteer of the Year. The Annual Volunteer Luncheon was held Thursday, April 11 at the Eagle’s Landing in Newton. Each year the NCHC gathers to show appreciation for all those that serve the community so well by holding the luncheon.
