Rolling Thunder Rolls into the Republican Club – Keeping Memories Alive

The Newton County Republican Club was honored to have Larry Wells and members of the Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club as guests at the April meeting. Mr. Wells explained how the name “Rolling Thunder” came about from the sound of USA’s carpet-bombing during the Viet Nam War. There are over 90,000 members of this organization. They “thunder” through Washington DC on their motorcycles the day before Memorial Day ever year. Rolling Thunder’s purpose is to keep the memory of 80,000 MIAs and POWs alive. Their hope is that one day all will be accounted for. Rolling Thunder provides three scholarships from donations to three deserving students in memory of three young soldiers that died serving our country.