Orange Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

On Sunday, April 21st in the evening around 7:15 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a single vehicle crash on FM 1416 in Newton County. The crash happened a mile south of the Bon Wier community. According to the report, a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on FM 1416 and as the driver entered a curve, he lost control of the motorcycle. It traveled off the roadway and struck a pipe fence before coming to a rest. The driver of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Emery Roy Collins of Orange died in the crash. Justice of the Peace, Connie Smith, pronounced him deceased at the scene. The accident remains under investigation as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to the fatal crash.