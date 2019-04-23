Tan Healthcare is now serving Newton County
Tan Healthcare had its Grand Opening on Wednesday, April 17 at the Servant United Methodist Family Life Center. Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks was present to thank them for coming to Newton County.
For more information call 409-550-1067 or 409-382-5342 or stop by any local convenience store for a copy of this week’s NEWS!
