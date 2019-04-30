Every year since 1952 Americans have gathered together to call upon the name of the Lord for the nation. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law in the United States. President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

On Thursday, May 2, 2019 at noon on the courthouse square, everyone is welcome to gather for prayer. Folks will gather under the flagpole on the square. Call the Newton County Judge’s office at 409-379-5691 if you would like to say a special prayer.