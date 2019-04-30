Relay For Life this Friday, May 3rd!

We do not like cancer here or there, we do not like cancer anywhere! The 10th annual Relay For Life of Newton County is this week and we hope to see you there! It’s not too late to sign up or donate. Go to this link to join a team, start a team, or donate to help us in the fight against cancer! www.relayforlife.org/newtontx.

Relay For Life will be held at the Methodist Church green building. Teams can set up Thursday afternoon about 5 p.m. or on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, please pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!