Colon Signs With Mary Hardin-Baylor

On April 5, 2019, Caleb Colon made it official! He signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for the upcoming 2019 football season, as one of their kickers. Caleb had an outstanding senior season at Newton High School by breaking the long-standing school record with a 47-yard field goal. According to Max Preps, he finished 23rd in the nation for kick scoring with a total of 98 points for the 2018 season.

We would like to wish Caleb the best of luck! Congratulations!