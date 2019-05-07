House Fire Destroys Home

The Bon Wier Fire Department received a call out on Saturday night around 9 p.m. about a residential fire near County Road 4086 in the Belgrade Community. The Gatson family lost everything they own in the fire. Assistant Fire Chief Sean Mills said it was believed to begin in the kitchen.

The couple has three little girls under the age of 5 years. If you would like to help, contact us here at the Newton County News at 409-379-2416 for specifics on sizes.

An account has been set up at First Financial Bank to help with the needs of the family. Call them at 409-379-2200.