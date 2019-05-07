National Day of Prayer Celebrated
Local residents, county officials and state representatives gathered Thursday, May 2, for the National Day of Prayer at the courthouse. Sheriff Billy Rowles led the event in prayer and opened the floor for community participation.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual event celebrated on the first Thursday in May every year.
