ATV Accident Ends Tragically

We had a very special guest in our office this past week. On Thursday, May 9, 2019, skilled athlete and college student, 21-year-old Jalia Franklin came in to share some of her track successes with us. We were so blessed to have that very special visitor because on Sunday, May 12, 20129, Franklin tragically passed away in an ATV accident in Jasper, Texas. According to DPS her ATV was traveling at an unsafe speed and as it entered a sharp curve it began to flip. She passed away at Christus Jasper Memorial later that night.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of this week’s Newton County News.