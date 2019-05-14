The Legacy Lives On

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4: 7-8.

After a long and difficult journey, Coach W.T. Johnston finished his race. He was certainly an inspiration to many throughout his lifetime of coaching and leading young people. He passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He lived his life constantly pushing for great achievements both in his personal life and his leadership on the field. Johnston seemed to have an “Iron Will” concerning his own health and his determination as a coach in high school football.

Coach Johnston’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Singletary Stadium. The family has asked that students and coaches attending wear their school colors to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked the a donation be made to the W.T. Johnston Scholarship Fund at First Financial Bank in Newton. Call them at 409-379-2200.