Tragedy Strikes at Local Pawn Shop

On Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call-out to Bob’s Pawn Shop in Newton. Within minutes the officers arrived at the scene and discovered it was an apparent suicide.

Newton Police Chief Will Jackson reported to us that a Newton man, now identified as 22-year-old Chedrick Ray Hanks, walked in and asked to see a 12-gauge shotgun. He then handed the gun back to the clerk. It was reported that he did some pacing and then asked to see the gun again. Hanks then took a bullet out of his pocket, loaded in into the shotgun, and turned the gun on himself.

Hanks was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, Connie Smith. JP Mike Greer was also present to assist at the scene. Hanks was a 2014 graduate of Newton High School. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.