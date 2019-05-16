Ashworth Found Safe and Sound

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles has announced that Michael Paul Ashworth has been located safe and sound. He wants to thank everyone for the help in locating him.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man last seen in the Bon Wier community. The missing man is Michael Paul Ashworth. He is a black male, six feet tall, that weighs around 200 pounds. He is 39 years old.

Ashworth told family members that he had a bad argument with a man that is known as a violent person. If anyone has any information on Ashworth or his whereabouts they are asking that you call the Sheriff’s office at 409-379-3636.