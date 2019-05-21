BISD Announces Honor Students

KAITLYN JONES – VALEDICTORIAN: Kaitlyn Jones has been a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council for two years. She has also been a part of Family Career Leaders of America (FCCLA) for one year. Kaitlyn will be attending Lamar University to major in Science and Nursing so that she may accomplish her dream of becoming a nurse. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Amber Witmer and John Jones and step-parents James Witmer and Roxanna Jones.

VANESSA BUNDY – SALUTATORIAN: Vanessa Bundy has been a member of the National Honor Society and Family Career Leaders of America (FCCLA) for one year. She has been in softball, color guard, band, and student council for four years. After high school, Vanessa will attend The University of Texas in Arlington, majoring in Interior Design. Vanessa is the daughter of Hollie Carrol and Jerry Bundy and step-parents William Goodwin and Kacey Bundy.