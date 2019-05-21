Citizens Voice Concerns About Slaughterhouse in Newton

Local residents met on Monday night to voice concern about the possibility of an industrialized slaughterhouse coming to the city of Newton or Newton County; concerns both for the environmental and economic effect in Newton County. Authorities both in the county and city have reported no news of a slaughterhouse approaching either entity. Newton’s City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night and local residents gathered to present a petition for an ordinance to prevent any industrialized slaughterhouse in the city limits. Citizens voiced a concern that since the Newton County Correctional Facility is privately owned it would not need the approval of city or county officials to sell.

