Family Loses Everything in Fire

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called out on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 around 9:30 p.m. to a residential fire on County Road 2004. The home belonged to Terri Woods and was a complete loss. NVFD was assisted by Trout Creek and Bon Wier fire departments. The cause of the fire is unknown.

For those interested in helping the family, an account has been set up at Community Bank in Newton. Community Bank, Attn: Barbara Nowlin, Account #2131892. The mailing address is P.O. Box 37, Newton, Tx. 75966.