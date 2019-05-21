Newton Nation Celebrates the Life of Coach Johnston

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, family, friends, and fellow sports colleagues gathered to honor the life of Coach W.T. Johnston. People filled the home side of Singletary Stadium to pay tribute to a beloved coach and friend. Johnston’s heart for the Lord and his students was shown through the words spoken about him and then as he spoke to the crowd in the now famous interview with Fox News given after the 2018 State Championship game in Arlington, Texas.

Coach Greg Neece spoke at the service and shared how the phrase “Keep your eyes on the Cross” became Coach’s favorite quote during his battle for his health. He wanted that message to be shared with everyone everywhere, as a reminder of what really mattered in life.

Dave Burchett of Fox Sports Southwest spoke at the service and shared that he has written a book about Coach Johnston that will be coming out in time for football season this fall. He read passages from the book that were the Coach’s own words, words that continued to ring hope to the hearts of those attending the memorial.

It was truly an honorable homegoing service for a man that will be remembered in the hearts of many for years to come. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, his team and those that loved him here in Newton.