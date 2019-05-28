Newton County Fair Arts & Crafts Winners

What an amazing arts and crafts show! Cathy Pearson of the Agriculture Extension office reports to us that the Rachel Drummond Arts & Crafts building was full of wonderful entries from the community.

These are some of the ribbon winners in the 2019 Arts & Crafts Show at the Newton County Fair. Pictured from left – Karsen Edgerton, Bethany Crane, and Raini Ricks. Congratulations to all the winners in the fair this year! Pearson encourages folks to begin thinking about next year’s entry for the arts and crafts show.