NISD Announces Honor Students

Friday night will mark the end of one exciting chapter and the beginning of another for the 2019 Newton High School graduates. Congratulations to Jacob Lee for being named Valedictorian for the Class of 2019. The rate for Valedictorian and Salutatorian was a tight one fought right until the end!

The 2019 NHS Honor Grads (top 15%) are: 1. Jacob Lee; 2. Katelyn Elliott; 3. Paige Inman; 4. Kirstyn Henderson; 5. Garett Szemborski; 6. Caleb Colon; 7. Victoria Guzman-Salinas; 8. Ulexiuss Issac; 9. Albany Ashworth; 10. Keely Siau; and 11. Dustin Fuller.

Congratulations to all of the 2019 NISD graduates!