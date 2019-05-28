NISD Announces Honor Students
Friday night will mark the end of one exciting chapter and the beginning of another for the 2019 Newton High School graduates. Congratulations to Katelyn Elliott for being named Salutatorian for 2019. The race was a tight one fought right until the end. Good luck in your future!
