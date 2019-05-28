The Newton County NEws is having a Summer Vacation Contest. Send us a summer vacation picture and you will be entered in our contest. We will be drawing a winner around the first week of August. The winning family will receive a $100 gift card to Academy Outdoors.

If you’re heading out to the Grand Canyon or Six Flags Over Texas, we want them all! Be sure to send your name and a contact phone number. We already have our first entry, so don’t forget to email a picture to us – newtonnews@valornet.com. Call us for more information at 409-379-2416. We can’t wait to see all your great adventures!