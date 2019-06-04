Miss Newton Pageant Set For Saturday, June 8th

Photo by Heather Foster

This Saturday will mark the 53rd Annual Miss Newton Pageant in Newton. The pageant will be held at 5 p.m. at the Newton Elementary School Auditorium. Pictured is the 2018 Miss Newton Queens at the recent Miss Newton Tea given at the home of Pam Davis. Left to right: Sha’Niya Brown – Junior Miss Newton; Elizabeth Ellis – Miss Newton Sweetheart; Trinity Gulley – Teen Miss Newton; Makenzy Hall – Miss Newton; Layla Horn – Tiny Miss Newton; and Madelyn Foster – Young Miss Newton.

Grab a copy of this week’s Newton County News to view the 2019 Miss Newton contestants!