Newton County Has Grand Opening For Deweyville Sub-Courthouse

Judge Kenneth Weeks of Newton County has been very busy in the month of May. On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Newton County celebrated the grand opening of our new sub-courthouse in Deweyville. Local residents are invited to go see the community’s newly constructed building. The facility has space for the Tax Assessor/Collector office, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Dana Ashmore, Commissioner of Precinct 4, Wesley Thompson, Sheriff’s Department, Newton County Library and an office for DPS/Game Warden. Judge Weeks plans to have Probate Court in Deweyville one day a month and his plans are to try to hold Commissioner’s Court meetings in Deweyville a couple of times a year.