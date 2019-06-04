Sheriff Asks for Help Identifying Attempted Robbery Suspect

On Thursday night, May 30, around 10:30 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an attempted robbery at Sunset convenient store just north of Highway 12 on 87 in Deweyville.

According to Sheriff Rowles, the suspect arrived on an older model red Suzuki or Kawasaki motorcycle. He entered the store and told the clerk, “I need some money.” He was dressed in dark clothing wearing a grey toboggan. He then began to struggle with a pistol possibly trying to load a bullet in it. It appeared from the video that he became frustrated and left the store abruptly. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying this person or motorcycle. If you have information, please call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636.