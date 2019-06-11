2019 Miss Newton Queens Announced

Photo by Heather Foster

The Miss Newton Pageant opening acts included the reigning Miss Newton Queens as dancing clowns and the 2018 Miss Newton Makenzy Hall as the ring master leading the show.

2019 Miss Newton Queens pictured from left to right: Marley Howard – Junior Miss Newton; Stevie Jo Butler – Miss Newton Sweetheart; Hannah Jo Siau – Teen Miss Newton; Londyn Simmons – Baby Miss Newton; Keely Hutson – Miss Newton; Brylee Keel – Young Miss Newton; Peyton Williams – Tiny Miss Newton; and Kambri Jones – Little Miss Newton.

Congratulations ladies and thanks go out to all those that helped make the 2019 Miss Newton Pageant such a success.