Crime Spree at Toledo Bend is Over

A crime spree that began at South Toledo Bend around June 7 and ended early Sunday morning around 2 a.m.

According to Corporal Hopson with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, two 18 year old males were arrested and charged with two misdemeanor thefts – $5,000 each; one felony theft – $15,000 each; and theft of a firearm – $15,000 each. Calls have been coming in with missing property and burglaries reported from all around the South Toledo Bend area.

The subjects have been identified as Gaven Kade Butler and Zackery Alford, both of Vidor. Items that have been recovered vary from fishing rods and reels, golf carts, a Kimber 9 mm pistol, and more.

