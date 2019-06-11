DPS Seeks Help with Hit and Run Accident on FM 363

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019 a local man was killed in a hit and run accident on FM 363. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports to us that around 4:30 a.m. 58-year-old Robert Earl Medley of Newton was found along the roadway just east of the Hwy. 87 and FM 363 intersection. According to a witness, Medley was walking in the area around 3 a.m. and then seen again on a return trip lying by the roadway. The authorities were contacted immediately. Justice of the Peace, Connie Smith, pronounced him deceased at the scene.

If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, they are asked to contact the DPS Communications Office at (936) 699-7340. You may also call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636.