Two New Homes for Newton County Residents

In March 2016, the Sabine River crested at its highest level in over 130 years. With a weather system lingering over the area, the high-water mark record set in 1884 was surpassed by over one foot. More than 400 homes were damaged and mandatory evacuations were required. Newton County Officials immediately began working to assist residents affected by this catastrophic disaster. The County applied for and received of the HUD Community Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CBDG-DR) from the Texas Land Office

Friday, June 7, 2019, was a very special day for two Newton County homeowners affected by the flood event. Nancy Brown of Deweyville and Mary Balch of Bon Wier signed contracts for their new homes being built with funds from the CDBG-DR Grant. Shown is Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Balch with some of the Newton County officials.

If you or someone you know was affected by the March 2016 flood and are interested in submitting an application for the 20116 Newton County Housing Program when the 30-day period opens up, please feel free to call the Newton office of Gary R. Traylor and Associates at 409-379-2019.