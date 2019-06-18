Fatal Accident in Newton County

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 63 in Newton County. The crash occurred twelve miles east of Burkeville. The initial reports indicate that around 3:45 p.m. a 2005 Mercury car was traveling east on 63 when it attempted to pass another vehicle. The Mercury was met by an oncoming vehicle and to avoid a head-on collision, veered back to the right causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle traveled off the road into the ditch and struck a concrete culvert. The vehicle then began to roll down a steep embankment and came to a stop on its top. The driver, 44-year-old Jacqul Warner of Louisiana and 17-year-old female, Gabriel Warner were both pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer at the scene. Two passengers were 7-year-old boys. Both boys had serious injuries. Trooper Davis said there were no additional updates on the children at this time.