The 6th Annual Purple Hull Pea Festival Coming June 29th

Courtesy of Darold Cuba

The Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival is back for its 6th Annual celebration and will kick off with its Aya Symposium on June 19 at Prairie View A&M University, in Prairie View, Texas.

For six years, the Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival has provided East Texas with a gala occasion of music, education and old-fashioned family fun – all while boosting its profile through tourism and cultural celebrations. The Festival will take place on June 29th, in Shankleville, as usual.

For more information please contact Bonetha Christopher, bonetha.christopher@newton-is.net and visit TX PHP at the Shankleville Historical Society http://shankleville.org/txphpfest/.