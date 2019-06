This coming weekend marks the 6th anniversary of the Purple Hull Pea Festival in East Texas located on FM 1415 in the Shankleville Community.

Contests include pea picking, pea shelling and pea shooting. The Fest will feature purple hull peas and other fresh produce, as well as prepared foods, crafts, refreshing drinks and souvenirs.

The event will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.