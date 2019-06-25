Demolition and Construction Kick Off For Hurricane Harvey Local Families

On Monday, June 17, 2019, homeowner Ora Jackson, state and county officials, the builders, and folks from the Texas Land Office gathered to celebrate a ground-breaking in Bon Wier, Texas. After her home was damaged in Hurricane Harvey, the day had come to tear down the old and rebuild Jackson’s future home stronger and even more resilient. TKTMJ, Inc. is the builder that will be responsible for the project. The home is being built by Newton County using Hurricane Harvey Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery funds.