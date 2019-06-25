Sheriff Warns of Local Thefts Possibly Linked to Organized Crime from Mexico

County Sheriff Billy Rowles was present at the Republican Club meeting this past week and warned members about a major crime ring that has been stealing trucks in the area. Authorities believe the thefts are related to organized crime out of Mexico, possibly the Mexican Drug Cartel. The thieves are targeting 4-wheel drive pickups, 2500 series and above.

Sheriff Rowles said to be sure to lock your vehicles, turn on their alarms, and do not leave your keys in them. He reported that seven trucks were recently stolen in Jasper. The sheriff wants citizens to be aware and proactive about current areas of concern in and around our county.