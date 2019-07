The 2019 winners in the Miss Firecracker Pageant are: Baby Tot – Hadley Luna; Tiny Tot – Staci Ebarb; Petite Miss – Calleigh Vara; Little Miss – Kimber Smith; Junior Miss – Maci Martindale; Young Miss – WaLayla Woods; Teen Miss – De’Cember Gaspard; Miss Firecracker 2019 – Kennedy Williams; and Miss Firecracker Raffle Ticket Winner – Hadley Luna. Thanks to all that came to the pageant to support the Newton Volunteer Fire Department.