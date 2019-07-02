Dreams are Coming True for Newton County Residents

On June 19, 2019, Nancy Brown, along with representatives from Newton County, Gary R. Traylor & Associates (program administrator) and JW Turner & Associates (contractor), were all on hand for the ground breaking of the “first” new home to be built in the State of Texas resulting from the March 2016 flood. Funds to build the home were awarded to Newton County and received by the HUD Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grant from the Texas General Land Office.

The next step in Ms. Brown’s story will come when she is handed the keys to her new home.