Respected JP Passes Away

A dearly loved public servant in Newton County passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A.J. Satterwhite, who was a retired Justice of the Peace, will most be remembered for his kind and compassionate heart.

He was born on November 15, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Newton County. A.J. was a 1952 graduate of Newton High School and began his career in the forestry industry before serving 28 years as Justice of the Peace of Precinct 1 in Newton County. He also owned and ran A.J.’s Auction Barn for many years. He was a faithful, hard working man that will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Satterwhite’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Fawil United Pentecostal Church, with funeral services being held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the church, with burial following at Davis Cemetery in Fawil.

Our condolences go out to the Satterwhite family.