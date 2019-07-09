30 Miles of Roadway Improvements Coming to Newton County

Funding received for the GLO 2016-Disaster Recovery is providing Newton County with 30 miles of roadway improvements. On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, representatives from Newton County, Tina Lewis with the Texas General Land Office and Gary R. Traylor and Associates (hired to administer the project) met with the engineering firm Goodwin Lasiter Strong and contractors who were awarded the projects.

The road improvements will be throughout the entire county and the first reconstruction is expected to begin before the end of July.