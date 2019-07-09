Chase Ends in Newton

A high speed chase that extended through several counties with speeds of up to 100 mph ended on Sunday night around 8:00 p.m. on the Newton County Courthouse Square. Earlier in the evening a woman, now identified as 30 year old, Karianna Gabrielle Nowman began fleeing Huntington Police in a silver Ford Mustang around 7 p.m. While fleeing she streamed a Facebook live video of herself with a stream of patrol cars behind her. The pursuit went through Jasper County and into Newton County where she headed up 87 North toward Burkeville, coming back down Loop 505 and ending at the courthouse. Tack strips flattened her tires and helped in her capture. Nowman was charged with a third degree felony evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. Mugshot courtesy of Angelina County Jail.