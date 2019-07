Kids get ready … The Ellen Trout Zoo is coming on Tuesday, July 16th. The next chapter in our summer reading program story will begin at 1:30 p.m. Representatives from the Ellen Trout Zoo from Lufkin, Texas will be in charge of a fun and educational program for our children. It has been a few years since they have been a part of our summer program, so we cannot tell you which animals will come along, but we expect to have a GOOD time!