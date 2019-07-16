Fatality Near Bleakwood

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13, around 2:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a head-on collision on State Highway 87 just north of Bleakwood in Newton County. According to DPS, a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading north on 87 and a 1996 Chevrolet passenger car was heading south on 87. For an unknown reason, the driver of the truck crossed the centerline and struck the passenger car head-on. Upon impact, the car caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames. The driver of the passenger car, who is unknown at press time, was killed in the accident. The driver, of the truck, 24-year-old Brycton Hughey of Kirbyville was transported by medical helicopter to Christus Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries where he remains hospitalized. The identity of the deceased victim has not been confirmed and an autopsy has been requested. According to Trooper Stephanie Davis, this is an active crash investigation and there are no additional details at this time.