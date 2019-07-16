Handing Over the Keys to a Brighter Future

In March of 2016, the Sabine River crested at its highest level in over 130 years. With rains that settled over the area the high water mark record that was set in 1884, was surpassed by over one foot.

Friday, July 12, 2019 marked the start of a new day for one very proud resident in Deweyville, Texas. About sixteen working day from demolition, Ms. Nancy Brown was given the keys to her brand new home and that moment started a bright new future for a very determined lady. Pictured is Nancy Brown with Mark Traylor of Traylor & Associates, who is the Senior VP Director of Operations, Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks, Newton County Commissioners, State Officials, J.W. Turner & Associates (builder), GLO representatives, with family and friends. Ms. Brown wanted to express sincere thanks to Judge Weeks and all the commissioners in this amazing effort to help restore Newton County and help those recovering from the floods. To ensure that all the Newton County 2016 flood victims have had ample time to apply, the last deadline to apply for assistance is Thursday, July 18, 2019. For more information please call the Newton office of Gary R. Traylor & Associates at 409-379-2019.